Nov. 29, 1928 — Feb. 1, 2020 HUDSON FALLS — Irene T. Allen, 91, of Hudson Falls, was surrounded by her beloved family when she passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home in Fort Edward, after a long and valiant battle with vascular dementia.
Born on Nov. 29, 1928, in Northumberland, she was the first of four children born to the late Arcade E. and Loretta O. (Lecuyer) Nolin.
Irene, who was raised in a French-speaking home, did not speak English when she started school in the one room schoolhouse in Northumberland. Her aunt, Lucy Brown, who was the teacher, served as her translator. Irene later attended Hudson Falls High School.
Before her retirement, Irene was Kingsbury Town Court Clerk. She also worked in a bakery and at W.T. Grant in Hudson Falls before her marriage. Irene began her working career in her Aunt Neolia DeGrechie’s diner in Northumberland. It was there, on New Year’s Eve in 1952, Irene met the love of her life, Joseph James Allen.
On June 27, 1954, Irene and Joe were married at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Hudson Falls. They shared 64 wonderful years together before his passing on July 23, 2018.
Irene was a communicant of the St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls, where she previously taught religious education and served on the Bereavement Committee. Irene and Joe were active for many years in the Moreau Fun Band and enjoyed traveling in their retirement years. Irene was an amazing cook and baker. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, coloring and needlepoint. First and foremost, Irene gave all she had to raising her family.
In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Joseph James Allen; her sisters, June M. Ganotes and Elizabeth Germaine Jones; her sisters-in-law, Elaine V. Nolin and Marjorie Pechette; her brothers-in-law, Nick Ganotes and Fred Pechette; her son-in-law, Kenneth Anderson; and her firstborn grandson, Bruce James Allen Jr.
Survivors include her children, Karen Anderson (Wayne Pombrio) of Hudson Falls, Bruce Allen (Cathy) of Queensbury and Lisa Ringer (Alan) of Hudson Falls.
Also surviving are her grandchildren, Teeya Allen (Steven Vance), Tiffiny Sheerer (Brian), Justin Anderson (Courtney), Tonya Allen (Mike Ellis), Ryan Anderson (Alexandra McCormick), Taylor Ringer and Devon Ringer; her great grandchildren, Christeena Allen, Dylan Sheerer, Cassondra Laake, Brayden Potter, Alexandria Potter, Conor Horrigan, Bryan Ellis, Kyleigh Ellis, Collin Anderson and Ayla Adams and the eagerly awaited Sophia Rose Vance; Irene’s brother, R. Gary Nolin (Carole Skellie); her brother-in-law, Richard Jones (Agnes LaPoint); and Goddaughter, Michele Jones Ruge (Robert) also survive.
Irene was blessed with many nieces and nephews who survive her as well.
The family would like to thank Ruth Fish and Gwen Rowland from the Alzheimer’s Center for Excellence at Glens Falls Hospital and the staff on G wing at Fort Hudson Nursing Home, especially Ashley and Kayla, who loved and cared for mom as if she was their own mother. We would also like to express thanks for the care and compassion shown to the family during mom’s time on G wing and especially in her last week with us.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls with the Rev. Robert Powhida, officiating.
The Rite of Committal will take place in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Building Restoration Fund, 11 Wall St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.
All are welcome to attend a reception at the Kingsbury Firehouse, Burgoyne Avenue, Kingsbury, following the Mass.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
