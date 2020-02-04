Nov. 29, 1928 — Feb. 1, 2020 HUDSON FALLS — Irene T. Allen, 91, of Hudson Falls, was surrounded by her beloved family when she passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home in Fort Edward, after a long and valiant battle with vascular dementia.

Born on Nov. 29, 1928, in Northumberland, she was the first of four children born to the late Arcade E. and Loretta O. (Lecuyer) Nolin.

Irene, who was raised in a French-speaking home, did not speak English when she started school in the one room schoolhouse in Northumberland. Her aunt, Lucy Brown, who was the teacher, served as her translator. Irene later attended Hudson Falls High School.

Before her retirement, Irene was Kingsbury Town Court Clerk. She also worked in a bakery and at W.T. Grant in Hudson Falls before her marriage. Irene began her working career in her Aunt Neolia DeGrechie’s diner in Northumberland. It was there, on New Year’s Eve in 1952, Irene met the love of her life, Joseph James Allen.

On June 27, 1954, Irene and Joe were married at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Hudson Falls. They shared 64 wonderful years together before his passing on July 23, 2018.