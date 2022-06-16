Dec. 26, 1956—May 20, 2022
Irene S. Jaffe passed away peacefully on May 20, 2022 at home in the Adirondack Mountains. Born on Dec. 26, 1956 in Brooklyn NY, she was the daughter of the late Christopher and Marcia Jaffe.
Irene was an accomplished chef in the Lake George area known for her larger than life personality. She loved cooking, entertaining her friends and boating, both on Loon Lake and the Long Island Sound where she grew up in Norwalk, CT.
Growing up she was an accomplished equestrian and competed in The National Horse Show at Madison Square Garden numerous times.
Irene attended Bennett College in Millbrook, NY and ALMA LaScoula Internazionale Culinary School in NYC and Italy.
She is survived by her siblings: Nina and Chris; sister-in-law Trudy; nephew Matthew; nieces: Courtney and Kayla, and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Adirondack Council. Services will be private.
