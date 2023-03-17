1929—2023

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Irene Nallie, 94, went to be with God on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Irene, born to Filomena (Sassone) and Louis Russo, was born in 1929.

She worked for 32 years at Continental Insurance and retired in 1993. Irene spent many years as a loving mother to Kevin and Nancy and always said, “her heart opened up again” when she was given her grandchildren. Irene was the most giving person; most were lucky enough to say they knew her and was always there to help when needed.

She is predeceased by both parents, her husband, Angelo, her brother, Nicholas (Mary), sisters: Lena (Tony), Anne (Karl) and Rosemary (Glen), as well as her son, Kevin Nallie, whom she cared for, for many years.

Her bright spirit and strong will is survived by her daughter, Nancy McHenry (Mike); her beloved twin granddaughters: Sara (Jonathan) and Jessica (William); also, her twin grandchildren: Stephen and Angela; her granddaughter, Marisa; and her six great-grandchildren: Christian, Jonathan, Jr., Brady, Gavin, Aaron and Harper; as well as her loving sister, Jeanne (David).

Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at St. Michaels Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. following the calling hour at the church.

Rite of Committal will be in the spring at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.