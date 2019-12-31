June 25, 1936 — Dec. 28, 2019
NORTHUMBERLAND — Irene L. (Dominy) Ballestero, 83, of Pettis Road passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at her home following a long illness.
Born on June 25, 1936 in Saratoga Springs, New York, she was the son of Myron (Pete) and Alice J. (Sunderland) Dominy.
Irene grew up in Wilton and was a graduate of South Glens Falls High School, Class of 1954. She enjoyed the recent celebration of the class reunion marking 65 years.
On July 11, 1963, she was united in marriage to Ygnacio “Inky” Ballestero. They settled in Northumberland, where they raised their family. He passed Oct. 5, 2016, following 53 years of marriage.
Retiring in 1992, she served as postmaster in Gansevoort for more than 20 years.
Along with her husband, Inky, she enjoyed traveling to various destinations including Alaska, Colorado, Hawaii, Maine and Canada. They also enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time with family. She loved bird watching, especially cardinals and hummingbirds.
Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her daughter, Yvonne Fortune.
Besides her faithful friends, Dante and Destiny (Red Dobermans); she leaves her daughters, Helen Fox, Donna Carruthers and her family, Cory Weir and Cole Weir all of Gansevoort, Nancy Ernst (Saratoga Springs) and her family Jennie (Marc) McAllister of Baltimore, Maryland; her son, David (Jeanne) Ballestero of Wilton and their family Heather (Arlen) Ramey and Ryann, Elaina, and Paige all of Ohio, Holly Ballestero of Saratoga Springs, Laurie Leonard and her family Megan (Matt) Pierce and Chloe, Ben, and Johnny all of Guilderland, David Leonard (US Navy), Zack Leonard, and Tiffany (Caiden Tuller) Leonard; twin daughters, Catherine (Ed) Patterson of Saratoga Springs and Kathleen (Ted) Doubleday and their family Theo (Molly) Doubleday, Nash and Grady Doubleday, Camille (Jerome) Leak and Jacob, Ayden, and Dillayn and Alicia Doubleday of Denver, Colorado; a sister, Jennie Barbara Dominy of Lake Luzerne; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 155 Ballard Road, Wilton, with the Rev. Jeff Stratton, officiating.
Burial will be at Gurns Spring Cemetery.
Calling hours will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan 3, at the church prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church, 155 Ballard Road, Gansevoort, NY 12831.
Arrangements by Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc., 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs. Online guestbook at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.
