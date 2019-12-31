June 25, 1936 — Dec. 28, 2019

NORTHUMBERLAND — Irene L. (Dominy) Ballestero, 83, of Pettis Road passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at her home following a long illness.

Born on June 25, 1936 in Saratoga Springs, New York, she was the son of Myron (Pete) and Alice J. (Sunderland) Dominy.

Irene grew up in Wilton and was a graduate of South Glens Falls High School, Class of 1954. She enjoyed the recent celebration of the class reunion marking 65 years.

On July 11, 1963, she was united in marriage to Ygnacio “Inky” Ballestero. They settled in Northumberland, where they raised their family. He passed Oct. 5, 2016, following 53 years of marriage.

Retiring in 1992, she served as postmaster in Gansevoort for more than 20 years.

Along with her husband, Inky, she enjoyed traveling to various destinations including Alaska, Colorado, Hawaii, Maine and Canada. They also enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time with family. She loved bird watching, especially cardinals and hummingbirds.

Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her daughter, Yvonne Fortune.