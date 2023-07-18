Sep. 29, 1925—July 14, 2023

FORT ANN — Irene Iona (Clark) Woodcock, 97, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on Sept. 29, 1925, in Hartford, she is the daughter of the late John and Mable (Marshall) Clark.

In 1945, Irene married the love of her life, Clarence Woodcock in Hudson Falls. They spent a wonderful 46 years of marriage together until Clarence’s passing in 1991.

Irene worked at Patrician Paper Company, then retired from Mallincrodt Company in 1991. In her retirement years, she served as a friendly greeter at the local K-Mart.

She enjoyed cooking, flower gardening, ceramics, decorating especially for Christmas. Irene was extremely proud of her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Irene is predeceased by her son, William Woodcock, her granddaughter, Christine Woodcock, and her brothers, Howard, Harold, John, Austin, Leslie, James and Frederick.

Left to cherish her memory include her grandsons, Bill Woodcock and his wife, Kristin, Daniel Woodcock; her great-grandsons, Connor and Thomas Woodcock; her sister, Marie Humiston; and several nieces and nephews.

At Irene’s request, there will be no calling hours.

Service and burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Morningside Cemetery in Hartford, NY.

Memorial donations in Irene’s memory can be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110 or to the Fort Ann Rescue Squad Inc., 11287 State Route 149, Fort Ann, NY 12827 and the American Kidney Fund (Kidneyfund.org).

