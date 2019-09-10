June 5, 1937 — Sept. 7, 2019
HUDSON FALLS – Irene G. Clothier, 82, of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at her home, with her loving family by her side.
Born on June 5, 1937 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Milton Sr. and Florence (Allen) Pixley.
Irene graduated from Hadley-Luzerne High School in 1955.
She worked as a seamstress for several years and made specialty and wedding cakes for several years.
Irene was lucky enough to be married to her “Adirondack Sweetheart,” Paul “Hank” Clothier, for 56 years. Together they traveled all over the northeast playing bluegrass music and having jam sessions with their legion of friends until the sun came up on many a day. It didn’t matter if you couldn’t hit the right chord or sing in the right key, everyone was welcome to join the jam session. She also was a founding member of the Adirondack Bluegrass League formed in 1972. Today the Adirondack Bluegrass League is known to be the third oldest bluegrass association in the United States.
She was a longtime member and treasurer of the “Good Time Gals” Bowling League in South Glens Falls.
Irene enjoyed bowling, crafts, sewing, going to her grandchildren’s events and spending time with her family and friends.
Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by her brother, Milton Pixley Jr.; and her sister, Wanda.
Survivors include three children, Doreen Wright (Michael) of Hudson Falls, Daniel Clothier of Hudson Falls and Rhonda Demarsh (Roger) of Fort Edward; her grandchildren, Artie Smith, Marsha Hazelton (Chris) and Brandon and Casey Bills; two great-grandchildren, Natalie Smith and McKenna Hazelton; her siblings, Wilbur Pixley (Debbie), Clinton Allen (Elizabeth), Doug Allen (Linda), Carlene Thompson, Penny Bradley (Scott), Lisa Quinn (Jamie), Barbara Smith (Todd), Bryan Allen, Carl Allen Jr. and Curtis Allen; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home, prior to the service.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Glens Falls Hospital, the staff at High Peaks Hospice, the many home health aides and our friends and family that have helped with Mom’s care over the years.
The family suggests memorials take the form of donations to the Adirondack Bluegrass League, P.O. Box 301, Corinth, NY 12822.
