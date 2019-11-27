July 16, 1924 — Nov. 25, 2019
HUDSON FALLS — Irene E. Roccasecca, 95, formerly of Earl Towers, passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at the Glens Falls Center in West Glens Falls.
Born on July 16, 1924 in Keeseville, she was the daughter of the late Milton and Rachel (Way) Mussen.
In 1943, she graduated from Keeseville Central School.
After graduating from high school, Mrs. Roccasecca was employed at Native Textiles in Glens Falls and the Scott Paper Company in Fort Edward.
While working at Scott Paper Company, she met and married her former husband, Salvatore Roccasecca. For many years, Mrs. Roccasecca was a hostess at her son’s restaurant, Saluto’s, located in Hudson Falls.
While raising three children, Mrs. Roccasecca spent many hours in the kitchen, cooking for her family. She also loved to go square dancing.
She was a communicant of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls, where she was a member of the Rosary Altar Society.
Mrs. Roccasecca enjoyed going to meetings at the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. Queensbury Post 6196 Ladies Auxiliary, Hudson Falls American Legion Post 574 Ladies Auxiliary and 40/8 Hudson Falls American Legion Post 574.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Philip Mussen and James Mussen; her sister, Catherine LaFountain; and her grandson, Salvatore Roccasecca
Survivors include her three children, Bernard Roccasecca and his wife, Tina of Glens Falls, Jeffrey Roccasecca and his wife, Maureen of Hudson Falls and Marianne Burnham of Hudson Falls; four grandchildren, Andrew Dickson, Danita Winchell and her husband, Ken, Scott Burnham, Jr. and Sean Burnham; her sister, Grace Good and her husband, Dwight all of Keeseville; her brother-in-law, Norman LaFountain; her sisters-in-law, Mary Edna Mussen and Carmella Mussen; her honorary daughter, Betsey Dunkley of Lake George; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
Funeral services will follow the calling hour at noon at the funeral home.
Burial will be in the spring at Port Douglas Cemetery in Keeseville.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the charity of one’s choice.
The family wishes to thank the past and present staff of E Wing at the Glens Falls Center, for the care given to Mrs. Roccasecca over the years.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
