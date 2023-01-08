Apr. 29, 1935 – Jan. 5, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Irene D. Longtin, 87 of Queensbury, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Home of the Good Shepherd in Malta.

Born on April 29, 1935, in Proctor, VT, she was the daughter of the late John & Sophie Petrulenicz.

Irene was a graduate of Proctor High School, VT.

She married the love of her life Leo Longtin of Whitehall in 1979.

Irene retired from EB Metal as the office manager/purchasing agent. She enjoyed her winters at her Naples home in Florida. All of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren loved playing cards and spending time with their beloved Nana.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Leo Longtin, her son Thomas Boisvenue, her daughter Denise Boisvenue, and her sibling John Petrulenicz Jr..

Irene is survived by her children: Amanda (Albert) Charpentier, Queensbury, NY and Tina Wilson of Middle Granville, NY; Stepchildren: Sheila, Keith, Rodney, and Stacy of Whitehall; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her sister, Ann Schaefer, SC; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At Irene’s request there will be no calling hours or services. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY. Please visit www.jillsonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.