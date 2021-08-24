 Skip to main content
Nov. 26, 1926—Aug. 22, 2021

MIDDLE GRANVILLE — Irene Campney, aka Gram, gained her angel wings on August 22, 2021, passing away at her home, on her own terms, surrounded by loved ones and the always protective Tigger.

She was born tired on November 26, 1926, to William and Anna (Mead) Jones. She married Kenneth H. Campney. Together they raised two children, Kenneth C. and Christine.

Irene was a hard worker, working well into her 80’s. She was employed by Sheldon Slate in Middle Granville as well as Barrows House in Dorset, VT.

She had been active in her community: coaching softball, leading troops of Girl Scouts, serving as a member of the Ladies’ Auxiliary of the VFW and as a member of the Fort Ann Rescue Squad.

Irene was predeceased by her parents, her sisters: Rose, Eleanor and, brothers: Dick, Larry and Bill, a daughter-in-law Elaine, great grandson Glen Daniel and her husband. Left to remember her life well lived are her children; one sister Janet and her husband Francis; seven grandchildren: Dan, Ken, Kristi, Beth, Michael, Amy and Brad; and thirteen great-grandchildren: Brett, Koby, Amanda, Makaya, Michael, Dan, Brandon, Cole, Allie, PJ, Colten, Cassandra and Tyler; one great-great-grandson Chase; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by countless neighborhood kids who all called her Gram because she loved them like they were her own, offering both hugs and a proverbial kick in the pants.

Irene’s funeral will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements were under the direction of the Robert M. King Funeral Home.

