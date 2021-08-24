Nov. 26, 1926—Aug. 22, 2021

MIDDLE GRANVILLE — Irene Campney, aka Gram, gained her angel wings on August 22, 2021, passing away at her home, on her own terms, surrounded by loved ones and the always protective Tigger.

She was born tired on November 26, 1926, to William and Anna (Mead) Jones. She married Kenneth H. Campney. Together they raised two children, Kenneth C. and Christine.

Irene was a hard worker, working well into her 80’s. She was employed by Sheldon Slate in Middle Granville as well as Barrows House in Dorset, VT.

She had been active in her community: coaching softball, leading troops of Girl Scouts, serving as a member of the Ladies’ Auxiliary of the VFW and as a member of the Fort Ann Rescue Squad.