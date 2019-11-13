July 3, 1924 — Nov. 10, 2019
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Irene Arbutus Elswick Norris, 95, passed away peacefully Nov. 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 3, 1924 in Minden, West Virginia, the daughter of William Roy and Alice Sophronia (Dunkley) Elswick.
After high school, Irene joined the war effort by moving to Elkton, Maryland to work at the Triumph Explosives munitions factory in Elkton, Maryland, making machine gun shells and detonators. In 1944, she moved with her mother to California and worked as a welder at the Kaiser Shipyards in Richmond. Her personal story is recorded at the Rosie the Riveter WWII Home Front Museum in that city and is also available online.
Irene married her Navy sailor, Laurence Leander Norris Jr., of Detroit, Michigan, on April 7, 1945. They moved the family to South Glens Falls in 1954 and remained there for over 65 years, where Irene was kept very busy raising eight children. She was a talented cook, baker and seamstress, and passed those skills on to her children. A woman of high standards, she was a devoted wife and mother whose selfless example was a living blueprint to be followed by her children she so lovingly raised.
She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Laurence; all 10 of her siblings; one son, William David Norris; and a granddaughter, Carrie Irene (Sullivan) Geraci.
She is survived by five daughters, Kathleen (Helmut) Erhardt of New Bern, North Carolina, Ramona Bearor and her companion, Will Fletcher, of South Glens Falls, Blanche (Dennis) Sullivan of Prescott Valley, Arizona, Mary (Daniel) Rice of Keyport, New Jersey and Susanne (Terry) Lewis of Hudson Falls; and two sons, Laurence Norris III of South Glens Falls and Richard Norris (Annie) of Camden, Maine. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Irene’s family wishes to express their thanks to the compassionate staff of Community Hospice of Saratoga for their care during her last days.
Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the First Baptist Church, 1721 Route 9, South Glens Falls, with burial following in the Southside Cemetery, Gansevoort Road, South Glens Falls.
Donations may be made in Irene’s memory to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
To leave online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
