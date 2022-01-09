March 5, 1934—Jan. 5, 2022

LAKE GEORGE – Irene A (Monroe) Deeb, 87, passed away in the arms of family at 12:34 a.m. on Wednesday January 5, 2022 at Saratoga Hospital.

Irene was born on Monday March 5, 1934. She was the daughter of Burton Monroe and Ernie (Bevins) Monroe.

She graduated from Bolton Central in 1952, was crowned Miss Sesquicentennial Bolton Landing in 1953 and shortly after, married the love of her life Joseph L. Deeb.

Irene worked occasionally as they raised their five children, but was a stay-at-home mom for the most part. Joe and Irene eventually became co-owners of The Rock & Rye Night Club in Lake George in the late 70’s-early 80’s. She worked part time in customer service at The Cheese Shop in her early years as a grandma, but is best remembered by many for the role she assumed thereafter.

Irene touched the lives of many as she dedicated nearly 20 years as a state certified daycare provider, allowing dozens of parents to work their long job hours and have a safe place for their children to go before, during, and after school. Irene was a lifelong animal lover. She always had several cats and dogs in her homes, especially her beloved Malteses that she even bred for a short time. She is survived by her two remaining furbabies, Josie and Baby Boo.

She loved spending time with her family and friends and was always the most gracious, giving, and altruistic hostess. She loved playing cards, backgammon, crocheting, and even started to perfect her internet navigating skills later on in life.

Irene was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 53 years, Joseph and her daughter Debra (Deeb)(Ducharme) Rota.

She will be dearly missed and always remembered by her sister Donna (Monroe) Colegrove; brother, Burton Monroe and wife Patty. Her surviving children are: Joseph L. Deeb II and wife Karen, Dorie (Deeb) Tucker, Gary Deeb and wife Kimberly, and Kathleen Deeb and partner John. She will also be missed by her nephew Michael Colegrove, wife Lisa, and children; nephew Jeffery Colegrove and partner Debbie and children; nephew Charles “Chuck” Colegrove, wife Betty and children; nephew Eric Colegrove and children; and niece Michelle (Colegrove) Palmer, husband Frank and children.

Her long list of grandchildren will perhaps miss her the most. She strived and succeeded at being the best grandmother any kid could ever ask for. She will be forever loved and cherished by grandson Damien Tucker, wife Valerie and great-granddaughter Adriana Irene Tucker; grandson Derek Tucker and great-granddaughter Lexi Herring; granddaughter Traci (Tucker) (Eager) Mosher, husband Andrew and great-grandchildren Levi Eager, Layla Monroe Mosher, and Jackson Mosher; grandson Travis Tucker; granddaughter Danielle (Ducharme) Keyes, husband Shawn, and great-grandchildren Brittany Becknell, Jaiden Dolsak, and Xander Keyes; grandson Brian Ducharme, wife Diana and great-grandson Bryson Ducharme; granddaughter Jamie (Deeb) Schmidt, husband Joshua, and great-grandchildren Cameron and Cayden Schmidt; grandson Kyle Deeb; granddaughter Courtney Ducharme; grandson Cole Deeb; grandson Collin Deeb, wife Cassandra, and great-grandsons Joseph and John Deeb.

Calling hours will be held at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home on Bay Rd. in Queensbury Tuesday, January 11, 2022 from 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to your local ASPCA or No-Kill Animal Rescue Shelter in her name, like she and Betty White both wanted.

