HAINES CITY, Fla.—Iona “Ony” B. (Wheeler) Manss passed away July 24, 2023 at the age of 94 after a short illness.

Iona and Wm. “Bill” Manss (2016) had retired to Haines City, Fla. after residing most of their lives in Albany and Bolton Landing, N.Y.

Iona is survived by her children: Christian (Linda) Manss, Emily (Ralph) Manss-Baker, Veronica Manss. She was pre-deceased by her son, Wm. “Mickey” Manss (1992). Ony leaves behind one sister, Henrietta Paretta. She also has three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Services at the convenience of the family.