March 16, 1965 — May 30, 2019
WARRENSBURG — Io Cecilie (Tebbutt) Bruce, 54, died on May 30, 2019 at Albany Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on March 16, 1965 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late James Greene Tebbutt III and Grete (Thornaes) Cost.
Io attended Warrensburg Central School, graduating in 1983, but always noted she “moved 10 times by 10th grade.” Her childhood afforded her to be a world traveler and knowledgeable in multiple cultures and languages. She went on to receive her bachelor’s of economics and master’s of teaching from SUNY Plattsburgh.
On Sept. 10, 1988, Io married Matthew Bruce, the love of her life. They had a marriage that showed how much two people can adore one another. They have spent the past 36 years as faithful companions and best friends.
Io proudly claimed her greatest accomplishment in life was raising her twins, Christian Taylor and Cassondra Elisabeth. She has spent 27 years providing them with love and support, telling everyone that her “babies” fill her heart with joy.
In 1995, Io began her teaching career at Warrensburg Central School and has spent 24 years teaching 11th grade United States history. Throughout her entire teaching career, she “shared a wall” with her husband, Matthew, and “The Bruces” became an icon of the high school. In those years, she has impacted the lives of over one thousand students, spanning many communities in the North Country as a teacher for the Distance Learning Network. She had a passion for teaching and found joy being in the classroom with her students.
Friends may call on Io’s family from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg. Funeral services will be conducted privately at the convenience of her family.
In lieu of flowers, donations are being made to the family to help with medical expenses and create a scholarship in Io’s name at the Warrensburg Jr./Sr. High School.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences and directions.
