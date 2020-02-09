Ingrid Paula Boyko

Ingrid and Craig lived in Broadalbin, and then Ballston Spa, during the first years of their marriage. They were active in their church at Pine Knolls Alliance in South Glens Falls, and formed many close lasting friendships there. In 2014 they retired and moved to Herons Glen in North Fort Myers, Florida, near to where her daughter Carina lives. Ingrid, who was always very physically active and a lover of the outdoors, enjoyed learning the game of golf, through which she and Craig made wonderful new friendships. She also loved various crafts, and her home is adorned with many beautiful and meaningful reminders that she created of happy times and places. Throughout her life Ingrid loved dogs and welcomed several into her family, including two Black Labrador puppies she raised for Guiding Eyes for the Blind.