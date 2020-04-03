× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HUDSON FALLS — Inez M. Carpenter, 60, passed away at Glens Falls Hospital on March 31, 2020 after a brief illness.

Inez was born in Glens Falls to the late Lana Atkinson (Mosher) and Stanley Pratt Sr.

Over the years Inez worked as a caregiver in many facilities. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Inez was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph Brown and Keith Pratt; her son, Jason Ogburn; and granddaughter, Brooke Ogburn.

Survivors include her children, Julius Rawlins (Stacy Bristol), David Ogburn Jr. (Jodi Ogburn), Angie Ogburn and Karisha Carpenter (Ray Cavanagh); brothers, Stanley Pratt (Candy Pratt), Kenneth Brown (Lisa Brown), Dale Pratt and Jesse Atkinson; sister, Wendy Brown; grandchildren, Kyle and Kaylee Rawlins, Hailey and Kevin Smith, Gavinn Ogburn and Dakota Squires; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and special pets.

The family would like to thank Angie Ogburn for taking care of Inez throughout the years.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a local hospital.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

