June 24, 1931 — Oct. 24, 2019
ATHOL — Ina “June” (Tenace) Germain went home to Jesus on Oct. 24, 2019.
She was born on June 24, 1931 to the late Anthony J. Tenace and Ina (Place) Tenace, June grew up in Schenectady.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Lawrence “Larry” William Germain of Thurman. They were married on July 24, 1977 joining their families together.
She was predeceased by four siblings, Anthony R. Tenace, Richard Tenace, Frances (Tenace) Bollacker, Ivan Tenace; and a son and daughter-in-law, Michael C. Bailey Sr. and Judy Bailey.
She is survived by one sister, Bertha “Bert” (Tenace) Crosby; five children, Jaynie Manwarren (Steven Manwarren) of Lynchburg, Virginia, Charlene Woods (David Woods) of Glens Falls, Patti Germain of Schuylerville, Susan Germain of Warrensburg, Robert “Robbie” Pinney of Colonie, and John Germain (Amy Baker-Germain) of Thurman; seventeen grandchildren, Lisa McNeil (Randy McNeil), Paula Millard (Bradley), Michael C. Bailey Jr. (Katie Brown), Joshua “Joshie” Manwarren (Beth), Jenna Manwarren, Jason Manwarren (Sarah), Spencer and Schuyler Woods, Justin and Adam Germain, Hilary Vaughn (Tori), Pamela Isaacs, Samantha Salem (Matthew), Gabrielle “Gabby” Isaacs, Erika Pinney, Hunter and Carter Germain; 21 great grandchildren, Branden and Hannah Gingerlowski, Bailey and Benjamin Millard, Aubrey and Johnathan Bailey, Samuel “Sammie” Manwarren, Madision, Lenny, Parker and Lincoln Manwarren, Tyler, Karlissa, Owen and Kole Vaughn, Alexis and James “Jamie” Ingalls, Austin Isaacs and Caitlyn Hall, Bradley and Evan Isaacs, Damian, Justin, Scarlett, and Athena Germain; and one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
June had a passion for the Lord and witnessed His love through writing, music and traveling. June graduated from SUNY Albany with a master’s degree in English, which she used to teach in various local schools. She also designed a course in creative writing which she used to volunteer her time teaching at the Tri-County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. June was also a member of the Writers Guild at the Heritage in Florida. Before going home to be with the Lord, June’s book Volume I and II of “Journey Thru the Valley of the Weeping” was published and is available for sale on Amazon. She took lessons in piano, ukulele, and guitar. Olive Garden and Cracker Barrel were the restaurants she loved to dine at with family and friends. She could often be found reading her Bible, attending women’s Bible studies and gardening. After Larry’s retirement, June and Larry spent many winters in Webster, Florida making many new lifelong friends. Among the many trips they took together, the most memorable was a mission trip to Africa by way of London.
She will be missed not only by her family but by her friends at the First Baptist Church in Thurman and First Baptist Church in Webster, Florida.
A funeral service to celebrate her life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the Thurman Baptist Church, South Johnsburg Road, Thurman with the Rev. Nathan Herrmann, pastor, officiating.
Friends may call on June’s family one hour prior to the service.
An interment service will be held in the spring at a time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Haynes House of Hope in Granville at www.thehayneshouseofhope.org.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guestbook and condolences.
