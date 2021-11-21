Oct. 14, 1943—Nov. 2, 2021

GRANVILLE — Ilse Wallace passed away on November 2, 2021 after a brief battle with cancer at Granville Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Granville, NY.

Ilse was born in Kaiserslautern, Germany on October 14, 1943, the second youngest of four children to the late Adolph Scharein and Maria (Dewerth) Scharein.

Ilse is predeceased by her brother Heinz Scharein.

Ilse is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Marie Wallace of Glens Falls, NY; her son Daniel Wallace of Queensbury, NY; sister Gesila Barka of Madison, WI; and brother Hermann Scharein of Germany.

Though Ilse was able to bring two children into this world, Ilse’s life was very difficult as she saw life and the world through a distorted perspective, the result of a lifelong battle with mental illness. In honor of Ilse’s life, her children would like to express the need for kindness, compassion, and understanding of all human beings’ adversity and struggles with mental illness. Working together, to eradicate the stigma of mental illness, will help enrich the lives of those who struggle in silence, and build the courage for all who need a voice to be heard, to seek help, and to wash away the fear of hiding in their own shadows.

Ilse had been a long-time resident of Granville Center for 16 years and her family is very thankful for the care, compassion, and patience that the staff provided to Ilse during her time; care, compassion, and patience that undoubtedly provided Ilse precious time on this earth by stabilizing her health.

At the discretion of the family, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to any mental health organization of your choice, American Diabetes Association, or American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are under the direction of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.