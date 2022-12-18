March 31, 1924—Dec. 7, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Ilene Bertram, 98, passed away on Wednesday Dec. 7, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital after a short illness.

Born on March 31, 1924 in Fair Haven, VT she was the daughter of Robert and Ellen (Williams) Whitcomb.

Ilene graduated from Fair Haven High School in 1942. She married Frank Bertram in 1943 and they were one of three permanent residents on Lake St. Catherine in Wells, VT for many years.

They built and managed Bert’s Nest Cottages, and were co-owners of Whitcomb Plumbing and Heating in Fair Haven and Poultney, VT.

Ilene was a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She worked at several part-time jobs while raising her children. She volunteered in her community and at local nursing homes and delivered Meals on Wheels to rural Vermont residents.

She is predeceased by her husband of 72 years, Frank Bertram, her parents, Robert and Ellen Whitcomb, and her brother, Frank Whitcomb.

Ilene is survived by her sister, Margaret King of Rutland, VT; her son, Robert (and Mary) Bertram of Springvale, ME; her daughter, Susan (and Frank) Pastizzo of Elizabethtown, NY; her grandchildren: Stacey (and Chris) Dudley of Limerick, ME, Amy (and Dusit) Roongsang of Snoqualmie, WA, Natasha Hill of Massena, NY, and Jesse Billow of Eugene, OR. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Loring and Graham Hill, Samantha Dudley, Violet and Cora Billow, and Eleanor Roogsang; along with several nieces and nephews.

No public services are planned. The family will have a private service at a later date.

Those who wish to send a remembrance in Ilene’s name may do so at Tunnels to Towers (www.t2t.org), or Warren-Hamilton Community Action Food Pantry (www.wahacaa.org).

The family would like to send special thanks to the Glens Falls Hospital, The Landing at Queensbury, and residents and many friends at Mallards Landing.

For those who wish to write a special remembrance to the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.