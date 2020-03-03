March 9, 1940 — Feb. 28, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Idawanna E. (Pecue) Richards, 79, of South Glens Falls, went into the arms of the Lord on Feb. 28, 2020.

Born on March 9, 1940 in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Mary Ellen Parsons.

Ida was employed at Chase Bag & Co. in the town of Moreau, for 18 years. After that, she was a loving care giver for Visiting Nurses.

She loved gardening, reading, crocheting, going to garage and estate sales, family gatherings and teaching anyone who wanted to learn how to cook.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Survivors include her loving husband, David Richards of South Glens Falls; her sister, Jessie Passino of the Fenimore; also Albert, Lorraine Parsons, Lorreta Benedict; her children, Roy (Will) Pecue and his wife, Debbie, Virginia Pecue and her fiancé, Michael Abodeely, James Pecue, Laurie Pecue, Lisa (Lee) Pecue; she also helped to raise along with her children, Mary Audette and Kevin Parsons; many loving grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.