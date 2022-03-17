March 1, 1940—March 11, 2022

KINGSBURY — Ida Paula Cunningham, age 82, passed away on March 11, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Mrs. Ida Paula Cunningham, daughter of the late Paul Beyersdorfer and Ann Ewert Beyersdorfer was born on March 1, 1940 in Steinekirch, West Germany.

She attended school in West Germany. Ida married the love of her life, 1st Sergeant Robert Eugene Cunningham on June 12, 1957 in West Germany. Together they raised three daughters.

She was a military wife and housewife. Ida enjoyed taking care of her family and beloved cats. She had a passion for travel and other cultures and enjoyed reading, crocheting, and shopping.

Ida Cunningham is preceded in death by her father, Paul Beyersdorfer and mother, Anna Beyersdorfer.

Ida is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert E. Cunningham; daughter, Christine Kishbaugh and husband, Warren Kishbaugh of West Sand Lake, NY; daughter, Beverlee Cunningham of Hudson Falls, NY; and daughter Cynthia Mata, of Orlando, FL. She is also survived by her grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

The family had a private ceremony per her wishes.

For those who wish to celebrate Ida’s life may donate to Adirondack Region Cat Adoption Center located at 115 Maple St., Glens Falls, NY 12801, 518-409-8105.

