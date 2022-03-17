March 1, 1940—March 11, 2022
KINGSBURY — Ida Paula Cunningham, age 82, passed away on March 11, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Mrs. Ida Paula Cunningham, daughter of the late Paul Beyersdorfer and Ann Ewert Beyersdorfer was born on March 1, 1940 in Steinekirch, West Germany.
She attended school in West Germany. Ida married the love of her life, 1st Sergeant Robert Eugene Cunningham on June 12, 1957 in West Germany. Together they raised three daughters.
She was a military wife and housewife. Ida enjoyed taking care of her family and beloved cats. She had a passion for travel and other cultures and enjoyed reading, crocheting, and shopping.
Ida Cunningham is preceded in death by her father, Paul Beyersdorfer and mother, Anna Beyersdorfer.
Ida is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert E. Cunningham; daughter, Christine Kishbaugh and husband, Warren Kishbaugh of West Sand Lake, NY; daughter, Beverlee Cunningham of Hudson Falls, NY; and daughter Cynthia Mata, of Orlando, FL. She is also survived by her grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
The family had a private ceremony per her wishes.
For those who wish to celebrate Ida’s life may donate to Adirondack Region Cat Adoption Center located at 115 Maple St., Glens Falls, NY 12801, 518-409-8105.
Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.