October 3, 1941—July 6, 2019
GLOVERSVILLE — Ida May Van Every, 77, a resident of Gloversville died Saturday July 6, 2019 at the Mt. Valley Hospice House in Gloversville. She was born on Oct. 3, 1941 in Gloversville. The daughter of the late John and Ida Frye Dingman.
Ida was employed for many years for Trans World Fixtures in Johnstown and also worked at Jim’s Body Shop.
She was predeceased by her husband, James W. Van Every; and her sister, Jennie Swarts.
Survivors include her children, Carl (Brenda) Van Every of Gloversville and Raymond (Maria) Van Every of Granville; one brother, Kenneth Williams of Gloversville and one sister, Esther Blowers of Gloversville; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren also survive her.
Family and friends are invited to visitation from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday July 10, at the Northville Funeral Home where a funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. with the Rev. R.W. Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Northville. Memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 108 Steele Ave., Gloversville, NY 12078. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.northvillefuneralservice.com.
