June 4, 1948—July 29, 2023

CORINTH — Ida H. Tooker, 75, of Main St., passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Fort Hudson Nursing Home in Fort Edward following a brief illness.

Born June 4, 1948 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late William, Sr. and Ruth (Devoe) Shipley.

Ida graduated from high school in Maryland.

She married Terry M. Tooker on June 30, 1992 and the couple has resided in Corinth for over 30 years.

Ida was employed in the health care field as a home health aide for many years. She also worked for several years as a bartender in various local places.

She enjoyed traveling, crocheting, raising dogs, cooking and baking. She enjoyed talking with people and visiting with her friends and family. She especially loved and adored her grandson, “Buggy.”

Survivors besides her loving husband of 31 years, Terry Tooker of Corinth; include two children: Renee Harder (Kevin) of Corinth and Terry Tooker (Amanda Stiles) of Corinth; two grandchildren: Kevin Harder, Jr. and Terry Tooker III; two siblings: William Shipley, Jr. and Irene Colewell; and several nieces and nephews.

At Ida’s request, there are no services at this time.

The family wishes to thank the staff on B wing at Fort Hudson for their kindness and compassionate care given to Ida during her stay.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to any local “No kill” animal shelter of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.