June 4, 1932 — Jan. 25, 2020

LAKE LUZERNE — Ida Belle Tucker, 87, of Lake Avenue, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 peacefully at home.

Born June 4, 1932 in Lake Sunnyside, she was the daughter of Theodore and Beatrice J. (Granger) Langworthy.

Ida married Floyd Tucker Sr. and they were married 64 years before he passed away in 2013.

As a homemaker, Ida loved spending time with her family and cooking. She was quite the spitfire and will be remembered for her strong personality. Ida also loved all of her pets and visiting with her friends and Claudia over a cocktail at her local V.F.W.

In addition to her parents, Ida was predeceased by her beloved husband, Floyd Tucker Sr.

Those left to cherish her memory are five children, Thomas Tucker, Anita (Steve) Herman, Floyd Tucker Jr., Scott (Janice) Tucker, and Matthew Tucker (Roseann Mattison); several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and cousins; with special mention of Stanley and Melody, Jean, and Dolly and Bill.

At her request there will be no public services.