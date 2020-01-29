June 4, 1932 — Jan. 25, 2020
LAKE LUZERNE — Ida Belle Tucker, 87, of Lake Avenue, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 peacefully at home.
Born June 4, 1932 in Lake Sunnyside, she was the daughter of Theodore and Beatrice J. (Granger) Langworthy.
Ida married Floyd Tucker Sr. and they were married 64 years before he passed away in 2013.
As a homemaker, Ida loved spending time with her family and cooking. She was quite the spitfire and will be remembered for her strong personality. Ida also loved all of her pets and visiting with her friends and Claudia over a cocktail at her local V.F.W.
In addition to her parents, Ida was predeceased by her beloved husband, Floyd Tucker Sr.
Those left to cherish her memory are five children, Thomas Tucker, Anita (Steve) Herman, Floyd Tucker Jr., Scott (Janice) Tucker, and Matthew Tucker (Roseann Mattison); several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and cousins; with special mention of Stanley and Melody, Jean, and Dolly and Bill.
At her request there will be no public services.
Ida will be laid to rest next to her husband in Warrensburg Cemetery in the springtime at the convenience of her family.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Amy Johnson of Evergreen Health Center and to the Hadley Luzerne EMS and to Roseann for all her kindness and help.
In Ida’s loving memory, contributions may be made to VFW Post 5836, 4109 Rockwell St., Hadley, NY 12835 or to a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
