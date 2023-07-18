Feb. 16, 1951—July 11, 2023

HUDSON FALLS — Hugh “Jim” Riley, 72, recently of Glens Falls, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023, following a long illness.

Born in Albany on Feb. 16, 1951, Jim was the son of the late Hugh W. and Maude R. (O’Neal) Riley.

Jim was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School.

He married the late Jeanne Boucher on Nov. 30, 1971, in Hudson Falls and started a family on Glen Lake with a daughter, Jennifer and then their son, Chris.

Jim spent his early years working alongside his dad at Riley Brothers Funeral Home in Hudson Falls. He was employed at Gordon Welding in Glens Falls for many years. Following his employment at Gordon Welding, Jim was an independent contractor working throughout Warren and Washington counties.

In his younger days, Jim played semi-pro football for the Glens Falls Wings. He was an avid water and downhill skier. Jim was a member and President of the Adirondack Broomball League in Queensbury. He was a well-known local musician and professional bassist playing in many local rock bands. Jim really enjoyed terrorizing the residents of Glen Lake with his jetboat.

Jim’s hobbies included model railroading, metal detecting, and photography. He was also a wonderful woodworker. Whatever Jim did, he put immense pride in his work. Most of all, Jim enjoyed the special times he was able to spend with his family.

In addition to his parents and wife, Jim was predeceased by his Aunt Loretta Riley; and his special grand-puppy, Tomaz, who he enjoyed spending time with.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Queiroz; his son, Chris Riley; granddaughters: Sarah Gallagher, Ellie, and Evie Riley; his grandsons, Isac Queiroz and Charlie Riley; his significant other, Carol Sperry; and his longtime childhood friends, Terry Gordon and Michael Woodell.

A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

Jim’s family would like to thank High Peaks Hospice for all their support during this challenging time.

Memorial donations in Jim’s name may be made to High Peaks Hospice at 1247 Dix Ave. Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.