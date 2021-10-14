May 13, 1980—Oct. 12, 2021
MILTON — Hubert A. “Drew” Loeffler III, 41, of Goode Road, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 at his home.
Born on May 13, 1980 in Saratoga Springs, he was the son of Sandra S. (Landsperger) Coffey (Bill) of Hadley and Hubert A Loeffler Jr. of Greenfield Center.
Drew graduated from Saratoga Springs High School in 1999 and attended Hudson Valley Community College.
He met the love of his life and partner, Renee Lienau, and the couple has resided in Milton for several years.
He was self-employed, doing property management in Saratoga County for several years.
Drew liked playing cards and horses. He was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed camping, boating, fishing, and gardening, and was very attentive to his grandparents, Gramma and Grandpa Loeffler. He also loved animals, especially his cats.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Shirley Richards and his maternal grandfather, George Landsperger; and his best friend, Levi.
Survivors besides his parents and his partner include one brother, Jeremiah Loeffler (Pam Gericke) of Saratoga Springs; his paternal grandparents, Hubert Sr. and Marlene Loeffler of Greenfield Center; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
Burial will be at Greenfield Cemetery, Greenfield Center.
Friends may call from 11 am to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16, at the funeral home.
The family suggests memorials take the form of donations to the Estherville Animal Shelter, 100 Russell Road, Greenfield Center, NY 12833.
