May 13, 1980—Oct. 12, 2021

MILTON — Hubert A. “Drew” Loeffler III, 41, of Goode Road, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 at his home.

Born on May 13, 1980 in Saratoga Springs, he was the son of Sandra S. (Landsperger) Coffey (Bill) of Hadley and Hubert A Loeffler Jr. of Greenfield Center.

Drew graduated from Saratoga Springs High School in 1999 and attended Hudson Valley Community College.

He met the love of his life and partner, Renee Lienau, and the couple has resided in Milton for several years.

He was self-employed, doing property management in Saratoga County for several years.

Drew liked playing cards and horses. He was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed camping, boating, fishing, and gardening, and was very attentive to his grandparents, Gramma and Grandpa Loeffler. He also loved animals, especially his cats.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Shirley Richards and his maternal grandfather, George Landsperger; and his best friend, Levi.