June 19, 1925 — April 19, 2020
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Howard Ornstein passed away at the age of 94 at home surrounded by his family in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Born in New York City, he was the son of the late Frieda (Fink) and Leo Ornstein. He graduated from DeWitt Clinton High School and The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He was a bombardier in the U.S. Air Force.
In the early 1950’s the Ornstein’s moved to Glens Falls to join the family business Erlanger’s Fashion and Erlanger’s Men’s and Boy’s founded by William Erlanger Sr. Howard purchased Erlanger’s Men’s and Boy’s stores from Julius Erlanger (President) and his brother (V.P.). He also opened the Country Guy Store and later purchased David’s Shoe Store.
He was active in Kiwanis, Red Cross and Temple Beth El and a longtime member of the Glens Falls Country Club. He was an avid golfer and tennis player. He was especially proud of his hole-in-one on the third hole of the Glens Falls Country club. He spent several summers in Maine.
Eastpointe Country Club became his permanent residence and he again had a hole-in-one on the seventh hole of the West course.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Doris (Erlanger) Ornstein of 69 years; his daughter, Susan (Ornstein) Cady (Richard) of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; his sons, Stephen (Anne), of Gorham, Maine and Jeff (Nina) of Scarborough, Maine; his grandsons, Dr. Eric Ornstein, of Columbia, South Carolina, Dr. David Ornstein (and his partner Dr. Jillian Blaisdell) of Cranston, Rhode Island, Daniel Ornstein of South Portland, Maine and Maxwell Ornstein of South Portland, Maine.
Private funeral service will be held at Temple Beth El Cemetery in Portland, Maine.
Donations may be made to Trustbridge Hospice, 5300 East Ave., West Palm Beach, FL 33407 or a charity of your choice.
