April 15, 1934 — Feb. 24, 2020
SCHROON LAKE — Howard Lashway, 85, passed away peacefully at his home, on Feb. 24, 2020 after an extended illness with kidney disease. He was born April 15, 1934 in Saranac Lake, the son of Howard Sr. and Mary Lashway, he was one of five children and grew up in Keene.
Howard was most proud of and dedicated to his family. He is lovingly remembered by Mary Jean, his loving wife of 63 years; his six children, Brian (Joy) Lashway, Nancy Lashway, Cindy (Don) Anslow, Beth (Dale) Carpenter, Lisa Rowlands and Kevin (Missy Aiken) Lashway. He spent many memorable hours with his grandchildren, Ryan, Anthony, David, Keith, Robert, Marcus, Geoffrey, Cassie, Crysten, Chelsie and Kevin Jr.; and his 11 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Ester Wheeler, Shirley Vagnarelli, and Charlie (Mary) Lashway.
Raised hunting foxes, rabbits and deer and enjoying the outdoors as much as possible, it was a natural choice for Howard to find a career as a NYS Forest Ranger. After a three year hitch in the USMC, where he served proudly and modestly, his early days as a Forest Ranger included seasonal stationing in Cold River for three seasons, Conservation Department Bobsled Brakeman and interior construction projects at Marcy Dam and Lake Colden.
You have free articles remaining.
Once stationed in Schroon Lake in 1959, Howard’s projects included providing greater public access to the Crane Pond, Pharoah Lake and Hoffman State Land areas to include construction of bridges, lean-tos and trails throughout the areas. He actively led firefighting efforts on numerous wildfires in the area almost every season. Over time he went on to lead one of the Forest Rangers’ first highly trained and organized Search and Rescue Teams providing Air, Water, Ice, Ledge and Forest recovery of lost and injured persons.
After retiring from NYSDEC in 1989, Howard served as a Town of Schroon Councilman and found his way to the Charlotte Harbor area in Florida for 25 winters where he and Mary Jean enjoyed many winters fishing, exploring and making friends.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1114 US Rt. 9, Schroon Lake. A reception will follow at the church.
A visitation for family and friends will be held at the Church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11 a.m.
Howard will be remembered as a caring and responsible steward of the natural world, a loving father and husband, a very hard worker, and a generous and compassionate citizen. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations are made to High Peaks Hospice or the Forest Ranger Scholarship Foundation Inc., PO Box 72, Warrensburg, NY 12885.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home. To offer online condolences please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.
Service information
9:30AM-11:00AM
1114 U.S. 9
Schroon Lake, NY 12870
11:00AM
1114 U.S. 9
Schroon Lake, NY 12870
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.