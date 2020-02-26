Howard Lashway
0 entries

Howard Lashway

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Howard Lashway

April 15, 1934 — Feb. 24, 2020

SCHROON LAKE — Howard Lashway, 85, passed away peacefully at his home, on Feb. 24, 2020 after an extended illness with kidney disease. He was born April 15, 1934 in Saranac Lake, the son of Howard Sr. and Mary Lashway, he was one of five children and grew up in Keene.

Howard was most proud of and dedicated to his family. He is lovingly remembered by Mary Jean, his loving wife of 63 years; his six children, Brian (Joy) Lashway, Nancy Lashway, Cindy (Don) Anslow, Beth (Dale) Carpenter, Lisa Rowlands and Kevin (Missy Aiken) Lashway. He spent many memorable hours with his grandchildren, Ryan, Anthony, David, Keith, Robert, Marcus, Geoffrey, Cassie, Crysten, Chelsie and Kevin Jr.; and his 11 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Ester Wheeler, Shirley Vagnarelli, and Charlie (Mary) Lashway.

Raised hunting foxes, rabbits and deer and enjoying the outdoors as much as possible, it was a natural choice for Howard to find a career as a NYS Forest Ranger. After a three year hitch in the USMC, where he served proudly and modestly, his early days as a Forest Ranger included seasonal stationing in Cold River for three seasons, Conservation Department Bobsled Brakeman and interior construction projects at Marcy Dam and Lake Colden.

Once stationed in Schroon Lake in 1959, Howard’s projects included providing greater public access to the Crane Pond, Pharoah Lake and Hoffman State Land areas to include construction of bridges, lean-tos and trails throughout the areas. He actively led firefighting efforts on numerous wildfires in the area almost every season. Over time he went on to lead one of the Forest Rangers’ first highly trained and organized Search and Rescue Teams providing Air, Water, Ice, Ledge and Forest recovery of lost and injured persons.

After retiring from NYSDEC in 1989, Howard served as a Town of Schroon Councilman and found his way to the Charlotte Harbor area in Florida for 25 winters where he and Mary Jean enjoyed many winters fishing, exploring and making friends.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1114 US Rt. 9, Schroon Lake. A reception will follow at the church.

A visitation for family and friends will be held at the Church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11 a.m.

Howard will be remembered as a caring and responsible steward of the natural world, a loving father and husband, a very hard worker, and a generous and compassionate citizen. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations are made to High Peaks Hospice or the Forest Ranger Scholarship Foundation Inc., PO Box 72, Warrensburg, NY 12885.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home. To offer online condolences please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Howard Lashway, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 28
Visitation
Friday, February 28, 2020
9:30AM-11:00AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
1114 U.S. 9
Schroon Lake, NY 12870
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Howard's Visitation begins.
Feb 28
Funeral Mass
Friday, February 28, 2020
11:00AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
1114 U.S. 9
Schroon Lake, NY 12870
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Howard's Funeral Mass begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News