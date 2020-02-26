April 15, 1934 — Feb. 24, 2020

SCHROON LAKE — Howard Lashway, 85, passed away peacefully at his home, on Feb. 24, 2020 after an extended illness with kidney disease. He was born April 15, 1934 in Saranac Lake, the son of Howard Sr. and Mary Lashway, he was one of five children and grew up in Keene.

Howard was most proud of and dedicated to his family. He is lovingly remembered by Mary Jean, his loving wife of 63 years; his six children, Brian (Joy) Lashway, Nancy Lashway, Cindy (Don) Anslow, Beth (Dale) Carpenter, Lisa Rowlands and Kevin (Missy Aiken) Lashway. He spent many memorable hours with his grandchildren, Ryan, Anthony, David, Keith, Robert, Marcus, Geoffrey, Cassie, Crysten, Chelsie and Kevin Jr.; and his 11 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Ester Wheeler, Shirley Vagnarelli, and Charlie (Mary) Lashway.

Raised hunting foxes, rabbits and deer and enjoying the outdoors as much as possible, it was a natural choice for Howard to find a career as a NYS Forest Ranger. After a three year hitch in the USMC, where he served proudly and modestly, his early days as a Forest Ranger included seasonal stationing in Cold River for three seasons, Conservation Department Bobsled Brakeman and interior construction projects at Marcy Dam and Lake Colden.

