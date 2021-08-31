EASTON — Howard Joseph Shea, 78, a resident of Easton, NY, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, August 27, 2021 following a period of declining health.
The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated from Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Church in Bennington, VT on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., burial will follow in the Park Lawn Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home on Friday morning from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., when the family will be present. Memorial gifts may be made to either St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Mayo Clinic in care of the Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home, 213 West Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201. To send personal condolences to the family and to view the complete obituary, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
