Howard James Creaser Jr.

Dec. 24, 1934 — Aug. 21, 2019

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Howard James Creaser Jr. passed away on Aug. 21, 2019 in The Villages, Florida.

Jim was born in Fort Edward to Howard and Marion Creaser on Dec. 24, 1934. He went to school in Fort Edward and earned a degree in education from Plattsburgh State University. He served in the Army and went on to spend 33 years teaching in Glens Falls City Schools. He married his wife, Judith Wolf, in 1967 and they raised their children in Argyle. Jim was a devoted husband and dad, a loving grandfather and good friend. He loved music, sports and U.S. history and was an avid reader and lifelong learner.

He is survived by Judy Creaser, his loving wife of 52 years; his children, Bill (Kelly) Creaser, Jan (Al) Gunderman, Jim (Sheila) Creaser and Jared (Katie) Creaser; his grandchildren, Nicole, James, Alexandra, Michael and Matthew; and his siblings, John Creaser, Claire Zappone, Karen Osmer and Nancy Urso.

Jim was predeceased by his son, Gary (Emma) Creaser.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Argyle Presbyterian Church in Argyle.

Online condolences may be left at www.baldwincremation.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SoZo Kids (www.sozokids.org) in Jim’s memory.

