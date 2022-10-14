July 31, 1936—Oct. 12, 2022

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Howard J. Butterfield, age 86, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at home with his loved ones at his side.

He was born on July 31, 1936 in Saratoga Springs, NY, the son of the late Howard and Marion (Smith) Butterfield.

He was a Lieutenant for the Saratoga Springs Fire Department for many years.

Howard always put his family first! He loved going for rides, working outdoors, and carpentry.

He is survived by his daughters: Marcia Farone (Patrick) and Kimberly Butterfield (Rachel); brothers: John Butterfield (Mary) and Thomas Butterfield; grandchildren: Joshua Schaff, Brent Little (Anna Hanson), Arthur Little (Samantha), Alyssa Schaff (Geoff Pike) and Haley Schaff (Tyler Cliche); many nephews, nieces; great-grandchildren; and countless friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Frances (Duffney) Butterfield and their infant son, Joseph Howard Butterfield.

Family and friends may call from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Route 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Route 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY with Reverend Carole Miller officiating.

A graveside service with military honors will be held following the service at Maplewood Cemetery, corner of Louden and Weible Road, Saratoga Springs, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in honor of Howard J. Butterfield to the American Cancer Society or your local fire and/or police department.

