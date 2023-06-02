Oct. 3, 1929—March 13, 2023

VERO BEACH, FL — Howard Edward Sutliff, 93, of Vero Beach, FL and formerly of Hudson Falls, Ogdensburg, Fort Plain and Northville, NY died Monday, March 13, 2023, surrounded by family. Born Oct. 3, 1929, he was the son of Leroy and Mabel (Wells) Sutliff.

He graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1946 and from Colgate University in 1950, with BA in natural science and education. He received his master’s at NYS College for Teachers, Albany. He also received post graduate education at Clarkson, Cornell and the University of Rhode Island.

His first teaching job in chemistry was in Willsboro, NY where he taught for one semester before being drafted into the U.S. Army. He served during the Korean War for two years attaining the rank of Sergeant.

After his discharge, he taught science in South Glens Falls before moving to Granville, NY where he was a guidance counselor and became a Principal. He then moved to Fort Plain where he was High School Principal and later became Superintendent of Schools until 1972. His career then took him to Mexico, NY, North Syracuse, and lastly to Ogdensburg where he retired in 1985.

Following his retirement, he lived in Northville, NY, and then moved to Vero Beach, FL. While in Florida, he was very active in supporting the Gifford Youth Achievement Center. He was also a supporter of St. Jude.

Howard loved education, students, science, sports, public speaking, coins, silver dollars, two dollar bills, and humor. You could find him teaching, coaching, filling in for a minister, giving coins or bills, or telling a joke. He was a member of both NYS and National Association of Secondary Principals, The American Legion, Knights of Columbus 4th Degree and St. Helens Catholic Church of Vero Beach, FL.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret, whom he married on June 9, 1978 of Vero Beach; three daughters: Phyllis Rosenberger (David) of Broadalbin, NY, Judith (Todd) Cook of Concord, NC, and Laurel Midgley (Mike) of Locke, NY; two sons: John (Julie) Rhodes of Ogdensburg, NY and David Rhodes of Saratoga, NY; one brother, Larry (Janet) Sutliff of Hudson Falls, NY; five grandchildren: Brian Mackey (Kari) and Jill Mackey (Larry), Kelly (Eric) Fore, Jennifer (Jacob) Harper and Kyle (Stefanie) Rhodes; and 12 great-grandchildren: Paige, Alicia, Morgan, Keira, Ryann, Lucas, Leo, Skylar, Thomas, Katie, Ethan and Chloe; several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday June 3, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Northville, NY. Internment of his ashes will be in Union Cemetery on Saturday June 3, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. Hudson Falls.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Howard’s memory be made to Gifford Youth Achievement Center, 4875 43rd Ave., Vero Beach, FL 32967, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.