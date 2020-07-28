June 9, 1955 — July 24, 2020
CHESTERTOWN — Howard E. Archambeau, 65, of Old State Route 9, passed away peacefully, July 24, 2020 at his home following a long illness.
Born June 19, 1955 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Edward and Pauline “Belva” (Hayes) Archambeau.
He was a lifelong resident of the area and spent his early years in the North Creek/Minerva area.
Howard worked at R.J. Sweet Lumber in Warrensburg for more than 30 years.
Besides spending time with his family, he enjoyed fishing. Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his beloved wife, Donna Archambeau.
He is survived by his siblings, Paula Olesheski of North Creek; Tina Kellar and her husband, Peter, of Lake George; Lisa LaFountain and husband, Randy, of North Creek; Rebecca Dunbar and her husband, Clyde, of Olmstedville; Margaret Prosser and her husband, Ron, of Hudson Falls; Paul Archambeau and his wife, Linda, of Allyn, Washington; John Archambeau and his companion, Nancy, of North Creek; and Andrew Archambeau of Chestertown. He is also survived by his stepdaughter, Crystal Baker and her companion, Wayne Anderson, of Warrensburg; two stepsons, Walter J. Werneu and his wife, Anna, of Glens Falls, and David Baker of Warrensburg; his step-granddaughter, Kourtney Mattison of Greenwich; his step great-granddaughter, Ensley Mattison; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
At Howard’s request, there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled.
His earthly remains will be laid to rest in Warrensburg Cemetery with his beloved wife, Donna.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guestbook and condolences.
