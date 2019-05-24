September 17, 1930 — May 22, 2019
SALEM — Howard D. Chapman Jr., 88, of Salem, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, May 22, 2019 at his residence, with his family by his side. Born Sept. 17, 1930 in Hudson Falls, he was the son of the late Howard Adelbert Chapman Sr. and Jolean Clarisa Meacheane Chapman.
Howard proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953 and was stationed in France and Germany.
Howard worked at local mills such as Raymond Bucks Saw Mill in West Rupert, Lewis’ Mill in West Rupert, Red Mill in Arlington, Shushan Bentwood in Shushan, and after he retired, he was a janitor at the Salem United Methodist Church and the Bancroft Public Library.
Howard was a collector of anything with eagles. He enjoyed working in his garage and also wood crafting. Howard and his wife Ruby enjoyed riding their bicycles and watching the birds at the bird feeders. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed attending family functions, where he was always the honorary guest. He was a longtime member of the Salem United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Arnold Bebee.
Howard is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ruby Hadaway Chapman, who he married Nov. 28, 1951; his children, Howard (Valerie) Chapman III of Granville and Wilson (Carley) Chapman of Fort Edward; a sister-in-law, Georgia Bebee of West Rupert; grandchildren, Janice (Evan) Slichko of Whitehall, Billie (Joshua Westin) Chapman of Ticonderoga, Mark (Megan) Chapman of Winchester, California and Jamie Gay of Alburguerque, New Mexico; step-grandchildren, Scott Cayes of Colbrook, New Hampshire and Tyler (Ashley Murray) Cayes of Corinth; and great-grandchildren, Jessica Bruce, Ricky Bruce, Brittney LaFountain, Rebecca Manning, Brooke Westin, Katherine Chapman, Mark Chapman, II, Bradley Chapman, Patti Rose Gay and Jonathan Gay.
A funeral service will be 9:30 am Saturday, May 25, at the Salem United Methodist Church, 29 West Broadway, Salem, with Rev. Harold Wheat officiating.
Interment with military honors will be at the Wells Cemetery in Wells, Vermont.
There will be no calling hours.
Memorial gifts in memory of Howard may be made to the Salem Vol. Fire Dept., P.O. Box 449, Salem, NY 12865.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
The McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., Salem, is assisting the Chapman family.
