Howard Clyde Allen

Howard was employed for many years as an electrical contractor for Liberty Electric in Schenectady before returning to Glens Falls and working for Hill Electric and then Ontario Electric as an office manager. He ended his working career at the age of 82 as a warehouse receiver for Warren Electric.

A lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls, Howard served several terms on the Board of Deacons, quickly gaining fame for his blueberry pancakes and homemade whipped cream at the annual Deacon’s breakfast where you could always find him smiling in the kitchen wearing his chef’s hat. He also served as an Elder on Session working with the Mission Committee. He was especially proud of becoming a Stephen Minister, where he was able to provide one-on-one care and support to those going through a difficult time.

Howard is survived by his beloved wife Ruth Forbes Allen, of Glens Falls; his children: Donna Jeffress of Austin, TX, Denise Conklin (Frank) of Glens Falls, NY, Howard Allen 3rd (Michelle) of Rotterdam, NY; five grandchildren: Jared Conklin (Katie) of Boston, MA, Deonna Reese-White (Jessica) of Austin, TX, Ryan Conklin (Kelsey) of Ithaca, NY, Antoine Terry of Austin, TX, and Christian Conklin (Kaitlin) of Philadelphia, PA; and one great-granddaughter, Jacquelin Pearl Reese-White of Austin, TX.