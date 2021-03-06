June 19, 1945—Mar. 3, 2021

GANSEVOORT—Howard C. Cross, 75, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. Born June 19, 1945 in Brooklyn, NY he was the son of the late Anthony and Elizabeth (Mihaly) Cross.

Howard was a veteran of the US Air Force and served during the Vietnam War. He and his wife Cheryl owned and operated Pines Mobile Park for 44 years. He had been employed for many years at Ford Motor Company in Green Island, NY before retiring in 1988.

Howard enjoyed his early retirement and soon found a way to use his talents and creativity. Together with Cheryl, they began a 32-year journey hand crafting their dream home.

When he wasn’t busy working, he loved to travel on day trips throughout the Adirondacks. These trips often included canoeing, fishing and picnicking. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and teaching them about wildlife and fishing.

Howard was an honorable and traditional man who deeply loved our country, his family and friends. He is our unforgettable hero and will forever be.