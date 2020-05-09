Jan. 18, 1945 — May 8, 2020
ARGYLE — Howard A. Gillis, 75, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born in Glens Falls on Jan. 18, 1945 he was the son of the late Addison and Marion (Bain) Gillis.
He was a graduate of Argyle Central School and went on to SUNY Cobleskill earning his Associate’s Degree in Animal Science.
Howard’s love for animals started at a young age with his childhood dog Tippy. He was a member of the 4-H Club where he would show his prized holsteins, especially Whitey, and he passed his love of showing them on to his daughters. Along with his love for animals, he enjoyed his farm and especially loved his daughters and was a proud grandfather.
Left to cherish his memory include his children, Angel Murdock and her husband, Chuck Gamache, Cari Schlager and her husband, Joe, Maggie Carden and her husband, Jason; his grandchildren, Benjamin, Cody and Molly Schlager, Addison and Darian Murdock; his siblings, Suzanne Daniel and her husband, and Jerry, Michael Gillis; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the pandemic there will be no calling hours. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The family would like to thank the staff at Tower 2 at the Glens Falls Hospital for the care and compassion they gave Howard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Howards memory may be made to the National FFA Foundation, P.O. Box 68960, Indianapolis, IN 46268-0960.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St. Argyle, NY 12809. For online condolences and to view Howard’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
