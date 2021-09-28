June 5, 1951—Sept. 25, 2021

FORT EDWARD — Horst “Fred” Wehner, 70, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at his home after a long illness.

Born on June 5, 1951, in Bochum, Germany, he was the son of the late Guenther and Anita (Saueressig) Wehner.

After attending Stevens Institute of Technology, Fred worked his way up in the electronics industry. In 1976, he started his own business called Control Systems Company. He was designing and building control panels for roller coasters and nuclear power plants, among other things.

Fred was a noted wildlife photographer, operating The Fort Edward Wildlife Magazine. Many of his photos were in the Fort Edward Chamber of Commerce. He was an avid boater, operating Tug 44 on the Champlain and Erie canals, and he enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

Left to cherish his memory include his brother, Norman and his wife Lisa of MD; his fiance, Mary Ellen Russo of Fort Edward; and his nephew, Jason Jafarian.

Graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Riverside Cemetery, N. River Rd., Fort Edward, NY 12828.