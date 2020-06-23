× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dec. 17, 1941 — June 19, 2020

WILTON — Honorable Gerald A. Worth, 78, of Worth Road, passed away peacefully, Friday afternoon, June 19, 2020 at his home with his loving family at his side following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on December 17, 1941 in Wilton, he was the son of the late Wesley and Lillian (Hogeboom) Worth. He was a 1960 graduate of Saratoga High School. He married Eleanor “Tootie” Jackson on September 1, 1963 at St. Clement’s Church in Saratoga Springs. Tootie passed away on March 26, 2014 following 50 years of marriage.

Jerry served in the National Guard from February of 1962 through 1968. He worked for three years for NYS Department of Transportation. He then was employed as a salesman for A.J. Farone, Inc., Wholesale beer distributors in Saratoga Springs for 30 years. He later worked at McGregor Country Club grounds department for 15 years, retiring in 1995.

The Worth family has served the Wilton community for many years. Jerry’s father, the Honorable Wesley Worth, served as Town Justice from 1945 to 1973, his mother, the Honorable Lillian Worth served from 1973 to 1976 and Jerry, himself served as Town Justice from 1978 until his retirement in 2019.