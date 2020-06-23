Dec. 17, 1941 — June 19, 2020
WILTON — Honorable Gerald A. Worth, 78, of Worth Road, passed away peacefully, Friday afternoon, June 19, 2020 at his home with his loving family at his side following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born on December 17, 1941 in Wilton, he was the son of the late Wesley and Lillian (Hogeboom) Worth. He was a 1960 graduate of Saratoga High School. He married Eleanor “Tootie” Jackson on September 1, 1963 at St. Clement’s Church in Saratoga Springs. Tootie passed away on March 26, 2014 following 50 years of marriage.
Jerry served in the National Guard from February of 1962 through 1968. He worked for three years for NYS Department of Transportation. He then was employed as a salesman for A.J. Farone, Inc., Wholesale beer distributors in Saratoga Springs for 30 years. He later worked at McGregor Country Club grounds department for 15 years, retiring in 1995.
The Worth family has served the Wilton community for many years. Jerry’s father, the Honorable Wesley Worth, served as Town Justice from 1945 to 1973, his mother, the Honorable Lillian Worth served from 1973 to 1976 and Jerry, himself served as Town Justice from 1978 until his retirement in 2019.
Jerry enjoyed playing golf, skiing, his animals (horses, donkeys, chickens and dogs), NASCAR and camping. He was a skilled woodworker having created many pieces of heirloom furniture and toys. He enjoyed his daily visits to Pettey’s Sawmill for coffee. He was a longtime member of McGregor Country Club, Brookhaven Golf Club, the National Ski Patrol and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Saratoga Aerie 2586.
Jerry was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Eleanor “Tootie” Worth, his brother and sister-in-law, Jon and Eva Worth.
Survivors include his daughters: Shari (Frank) Worth Holden of Wilton, Amy Worth of Wilton, Tracy Worth Bump of Wilton; eight grandchildren: Megan (Jason) Badger, Kayla Moore, LC Derek Holden, Neftaly Holden, Matthew Salvato, Stephanie (Michael) Taylor, Sarah Salvato, Alex Bump; three great-grandchildren: Cody and Brett Badger and Zoe Finning; one sister, Thelma (David) Dumont of Largo, Florida; one brother, Wesley (Maxine) Worth of Steven’s Point, Wisconsin; sisters-in-law, Emily Keech and Hazel Premo; his “furry friends”, Jackie, Blaze and Blizzy; his longtime court clerk, Tracey Moran, whom he thought of as another daughter as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are no public visitation or funeral services scheduled. A celebration of Jerry’s life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Gurn Springs Cemetery, Wilton.
The Worth family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Randall Burchell and staff, Dr. John Delmonte and staff and to Kelli Foley, Karen Buczkowski, Joyce Crawford and all the Community Hospice team for their care and compassion throughout Jerry’s illness.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Jerry’s memory can be made to the Lillian Worth Senior Center of Wilton, 22 Traver Rd., Wilton, NY 12831 or to Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
