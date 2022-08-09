Our hearts are broken to share that on Saturday, August 6, 2022, Homer Braddock Lang passed away suddenly after enjoying 80 trips around the sun.

Those that knew him know that every day was a gift, and he found joy in everything, the big and the small. His life’s journey was full and included schooling at Albany Academy, Parson’s College & The University of Hartford.

His career path led him from the world of banking to real estate. Throughout his business career, Homer served as president of several boards in Schenectady, and volunteered his time with the Rotary Club. He was also an active member in the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks and was a bit of a celebrity each time he went in for a beer.

In his free time, he had passions for curling, turkey hunting, golfing and especially fishing. Any activity that put him on the lake was at the top of his list.

His favorite place was at his home on Lake George enjoying the beautiful view from the Porch of Pontification.

Keeping his memory alive are the love of his life and wife of 49 years, Demi; his three daughters he absolutely adored: Jennifer, Stacie and Julie; three of the best sons-in-law and friends a father could hope for: Sean, Casey and Scott; five incredible grandchildren: Bailey, Morgan, Peyton, Olivia and Nora; and several grand-dogs. Homer was a father-figure to many, but none more than his nephews, John, Steve and Brad.

Services will be private, however, a Celebration of Life will held in the near future. In the meantime, raise a toast to Homer: the man, the myth, the legend.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Lake George Association www.lakegeorgeassociation.org/donate.