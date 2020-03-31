March 3, 1959 — March 27, 2020
FORT EDWARD — Holly Ann (Suddard) Wadsworth, 61, of Cortland Street, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family following a long courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Glens Falls on March 3, 1959, she was the daughter of Maisie (Gifford) Suddard and the late Kenneth Suddard.
Holly attended Fort Edward High School and married the love of her life, Joseph Wadsworth. Besides her husband, her children and grandchildren were her greatest joys. Holly’s life revolved around her immediate family as well as siblings, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was the glue that kept everyone together and her passing has left a huge hole in all of their hearts. Holly enjoyed babysitting for her family, bingo, scratch off tickets, garage sales, annual family apple picking, going to the casino, playing cards with family, especially Phase 10 with her daughter, Tanya, her many pets that she loved dearly, and raising her grandchildren. She was a mother and friend to so many and had a crazy ability to make people laugh. She was heaven sent and her warmth and love will continue to shine down upon us.
Besides her father, she was also predeceased by her infant daughter, Angela and her stepson, BJ Wadsworth.
You have free articles remaining.
Left to cherish her memory besides her husband of 40 years include her mother; her children, James Kamburelis (Angel), Kenneth Wadsworth (Debbie), Tanya Forbes (Nelson), Joseph Wadsworth, Christopher Wadsworth and Stephen Brayman; her grandchildren, Sarah, Kaylee, Riley, Aiden, twins, Caleb and Audrey, Noah, James, Chase and Kenneth; her sisters, Deborah MacDonald (Darrell), Dawn Wadsworth (Steven Wade), Laurie Johnson, Lisa Johnson (Jeff); her special nieces and nephews, Melissa Collins, Jeffrey and Jeremy Johnson, Matthew and Michael Johnson, Emily and Katelyn Collins; her mother-in-law, Della; and her brothers-in-law, Steve, Morris, Randy; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Due to the current pandemic, calling hours and services will be conducted at a time and date to be announced.
Memorial donations may be made in her memory to C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital or SPCA.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to Dr. Mason and the amazing staff at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center and Community Hospice of Saratoga and Washington County and their very caring nursing staff.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
To leave online condolences and to view Holly’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.