Holly Ann (Suddard) Wadsworth

Holly attended Fort Edward High School and married the love of her life, Joseph Wadsworth. Besides her husband, her children and grandchildren were her greatest joys. Holly’s life revolved around her immediate family as well as siblings, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was the glue that kept everyone together and her passing has left a huge hole in all of their hearts. Holly enjoyed babysitting for her family, bingo, scratch off tickets, garage sales, annual family apple picking, going to the casino, playing cards with family, especially Phase 10 with her daughter, Tanya, her many pets that she loved dearly, and raising her grandchildren. She was a mother and friend to so many and had a crazy ability to make people laugh. She was heaven sent and her warmth and love will continue to shine down upon us.