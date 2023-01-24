Dec. 8, 1941 – Jan. 22, 2023
FORT ANN – Hollis Paige, age 81, passed away peacefully at Glens Falls Hospital from renal failure.
Hollis was born on December 8, 1941, in Glens Falls, NY. Hollis was the son of the late Howard and Stella (Tooley) Paige. He served four years in the United States Army.
Hollis married Izora “Chuckie” Maier on August 1, 1964. He retired from the NYS DOT in 1996, and then worked for Fifield Sand & Gravel for a number of years. Most recently, he worked for St. Anne’s Transportation until 2021.
He enjoyed working, playing pool and working on his cars. He also enjoyed playing board games with his friends: Shirley and Gary, and Steve and Joanne. He enjoyed many get-togethers at the family’s camp in Hogtown.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Hollis is survived by his wife, Chuckie; children: Nancy Ziegler (Harry) and Rod Paige (Keri); grandchildren: Kelsey Schermerhorn (Josh), Lindsey Brunelle (Fred), Seth Paige, Jackson Paige, and Ellie Paige; and great-grandchild, Summer Schermerhorn. He is also survived by his brother, Jim Paige, and his special sister-in-law, Kathleen; along with many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call at Mason’s Funeral Home, 18 George St., Fort Ann, NY on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Celebration of Life following calling hours will be held at the Fort Ann Volunteer Firehouse. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial donations in memory of Hollis Paige to Fort Ann EMS or Fort Ann Volunteer Fire Company.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.