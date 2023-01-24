Dec. 8, 1941 – Jan. 22, 2023

FORT ANN – Hollis Paige, age 81, passed away peacefully at Glens Falls Hospital from renal failure.

Hollis was born on December 8, 1941, in Glens Falls, NY. Hollis was the son of the late Howard and Stella (Tooley) Paige. He served four years in the United States Army.

Hollis married Izora “Chuckie” Maier on August 1, 1964. He retired from the NYS DOT in 1996, and then worked for Fifield Sand & Gravel for a number of years. Most recently, he worked for St. Anne’s Transportation until 2021.

He enjoyed working, playing pool and working on his cars. He also enjoyed playing board games with his friends: Shirley and Gary, and Steve and Joanne. He enjoyed many get-togethers at the family’s camp in Hogtown.

He was predeceased by his parents.

Hollis is survived by his wife, Chuckie; children: Nancy Ziegler (Harry) and Rod Paige (Keri); grandchildren: Kelsey Schermerhorn (Josh), Lindsey Brunelle (Fred), Seth Paige, Jackson Paige, and Ellie Paige; and great-grandchild, Summer Schermerhorn. He is also survived by his brother, Jim Paige, and his special sister-in-law, Kathleen; along with many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may call at Mason’s Funeral Home, 18 George St., Fort Ann, NY on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Celebration of Life following calling hours will be held at the Fort Ann Volunteer Firehouse. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial donations in memory of Hollis Paige to Fort Ann EMS or Fort Ann Volunteer Fire Company.