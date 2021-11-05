April 25, 1950—Nov. 2, 2021

POTTERSVILLE — Hollis Edward Olden, 71, died Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born April 25, 1950 in Glens Falls he was the son of Harold and Golda (Hammond) Olden.

Hollis was a logger and a sawyer for many years for various companies, his last employer was Sweets Lumber.

His hobbies included working on automobiles and pickup trucks.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by six brothers, Bernard H., Harold A., Joseph M., Allen F., Albert K., Ellis B. Olden; two sisters, Elizabeth J. and Lois Olden.

Survivors include four sons: Adam Olden, Hollis (Dawn) Olden, Jr., Derek (Sadie) Olden, Stephen (Chelsey) Olden; two daughters: Shannon (Matthew) Olden-Palmer, Amanda Olden; four brothers: Daniel (Janet) Olden, David (Dianna) Olden, Royce Olden, Kevin (Cindy) Olden; one sister Shirley (William) Venner; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, and cousins.

Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Chester Rural Cemetery, State Rte. 9, Chestertown, NY.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.