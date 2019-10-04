June 5, 1976 — Sept. 30, 2019
GLENS FALLS — Hollis C. Goodale Jr., 43, passed away on Sept. 30, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Born on June 5, 1976 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Hollis C. Goodale Sr. and Carole A. Goodale.
Hollis attended Glens Falls High School and was a graduate of the class of 1995.
He was a hard worker who spent 20 years employed at Pregis.
Hollis enjoyed sports and was a huge fan of the Boston Red Sox and the Miami Dolphins. He was a simple guy, he liked going to the casino and trips to Atlantic City.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by two aunts and an uncle.
Survivors include his siblings, Linda Goodale Monroe and her husband, Bob, of Queensbury, Mary Goodale-Quartier and her husband, Clifford, of Queensbury, Dawn Goodale Rossi and her husband, Jim, of Chestertown, Kenneth Goodale and his wife, Karen, of Glens Falls, Robin Carlton and her husband, Carl, of Pattersonville, Becky Mason and her husband, Bob, of Baldwinsville, Wesley G. Goodale and his wife, Dianna, of Hudson Falls and Susan Berkowitz of Glens Falls; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 7, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc, 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
Following the calling hours, burial will be at Pine View Cemetery in the town of Queensbury.
Donations in Hollis’ memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
