Hiram Ward

Hiram attended school in Fort Ann. He was a lifelong dairy farmer, eventually taking over the Wright farm in Hartford. He was an avid reader. In his younger days, he enjoyed turkey hunting. He was close to his family and enjoyed family gatherings. Being a dairy farmer, he particularly enjoyed nature. He observed many animals in their natural habitats. Most recently, he had befriended a fox who was the lucky recipient of many foods that Hiram found unpalatable for one reason or another. He also liked watching and feeding the birds and providing housing for them throughout his yard. He will be remembered as a man of few words.