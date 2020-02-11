April 1, 1935 — Feb. 7, 2020
HARTFORD — Hiram Ward, 84, passed away on Feb. 7, 2020.
Hiram was born on April 1, 1935 in Fort Ann, New York, the son of the late T. Arnold and Flora D. (Phillips) Ward.
You have free articles remaining.
Hiram attended school in Fort Ann. He was a lifelong dairy farmer, eventually taking over the Wright farm in Hartford. He was an avid reader. In his younger days, he enjoyed turkey hunting. He was close to his family and enjoyed family gatherings. Being a dairy farmer, he particularly enjoyed nature. He observed many animals in their natural habitats. Most recently, he had befriended a fox who was the lucky recipient of many foods that Hiram found unpalatable for one reason or another. He also liked watching and feeding the birds and providing housing for them throughout his yard. He will be remembered as a man of few words.
Hiram was predeceased by his parents; several brothers and sisters; and his wife, Judith (Wright). He is survived by his sisters, Annis Norton and Janet Merrigan; and a brother, John P. Ward.
A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville. Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in the spring in Morningside Cemetery in Hartford. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
Service information
11:30AM-12:30PM
23 Church St.
Granville, NY 12832
12:30PM
23 Church St.
Granville, NY 12832
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.