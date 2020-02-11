Hiram Ward
0 entries

Hiram Ward

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hiram Ward

April 1, 1935 — Feb. 7, 2020

HARTFORD — Hiram Ward, 84, passed away on Feb. 7, 2020.

Hiram was born on April 1, 1935 in Fort Ann, New York, the son of the late T. Arnold and Flora D. (Phillips) Ward.

Hiram attended school in Fort Ann. He was a lifelong dairy farmer, eventually taking over the Wright farm in Hartford. He was an avid reader. In his younger days, he enjoyed turkey hunting. He was close to his family and enjoyed family gatherings. Being a dairy farmer, he particularly enjoyed nature. He observed many animals in their natural habitats. Most recently, he had befriended a fox who was the lucky recipient of many foods that Hiram found unpalatable for one reason or another. He also liked watching and feeding the birds and providing housing for them throughout his yard. He will be remembered as a man of few words.

Hiram was predeceased by his parents; several brothers and sisters; and his wife, Judith (Wright). He is survived by his sisters, Annis Norton and Janet Merrigan; and a brother, John P. Ward.

A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville. Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in the spring in Morningside Cemetery in Hartford. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Hiram Ward, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 13
Visitation at Funeral Home
Thursday, February 13, 2020
11:30AM-12:30PM
Robert M King Funeral Home
23 Church St.
Granville, NY 12832
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Hiram's Visitation at Funeral Home begins.
Feb 13
Funeral Service
Thursday, February 13, 2020
12:30PM
Robert M King Funeral Home
23 Church St.
Granville, NY 12832
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Hiram's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News