June 4, 1944 — June 30, 2019
HARTFORD — Hiram S. Ward Sr., 75, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the Glens Falls Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
Born June 4, 1944 in Fort Ann, he was the son of the late Hiram Sinclair and Mabel Pauline (Taylor) Ward Sr.
Hiram graduated from Fort Ann Central School and attended SUNY Cobleskill. On Oct. 27, 1963, he married the love of his life, Carol Ann Colvin in the Hudson Falls Methodist Church, and together they raised their family until her passing on May 23, 2018.
Hiram was a farmer for most of his life but was also employed by Finch Pruyn and most recently by Hollingsworth & Vose, where he was the treasurer for the U.S. Steelworkers Union in Greenwich before his retirement.
Hiram had a great sense of humor and always made everyone laugh. He shared many adventures with his family, including cross-country train rides with Chan, trips to Maine and Arizona, going out with Ronnie and Joan and boating with “the brothers” on Lake Champlain. He loved to talk politics, especially with all his grandsons and he was proud of all their accomplishments. Hiram adored his sons-in-law and enjoyed adventures with Jed and giving Kevin a hard time. He was extremely proud of his family history and enjoyed sharing the Ward heritage with his family.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Hiram was predeceased by his son, Hiram Ward Jr.; his grandson, Dylan Ward; his brothers, Robert Taylor and Ronald Taylor; and his sister-in-law, Lorraine Aldous.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Kelly Brown-Steele and her husband, Jed, and Kathy Durkee and her husband, Kevin; his grandsons, Justin Brown, Seth Brown and his wife, Donna Rae, Kyle Durkee and Ryan Durkee; his siblings, Carl Taylor and his wife, Gloria, Richard Ward and his wife, Judy, and Chauncey Ward; his in-laws, Bernice Ward, Muriel Taylor, Josephine DeVecchi, and Betty Taylor, Ed Colvin and his wife, Diane, Paul Colvin and his wife, Charlene, Beatrice Tilford and her husband, Chuck, Ronnie Colvin and his wife, Joan, Jody Colvin and Clyde “Pat” Wade; his close friend, Ralph Petes; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
At Hiram’s request, there will be no calling hours. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Hiram’s name can be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the ICU nurses, Vicky, Theresa, Doug and Erica at Glens Falls Hospital, Jason Hare the patient experience director and the DCI staff, as well as the ladies at the Walmart pharmacy for their care and compassion.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
