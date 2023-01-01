March 24, 1945—Dec. 24, 2022

GRANVILLE — Hilda R. Viger, 77, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, December 24, 2022 following a long illness with her loving family by her side.

She was born on March 24, 1945 in Rapid City, SD, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Laura (Iron Wing) Odom.

She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church of Granville.

Hilda was very proud of her Indian heritage. Hilda was a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe of South Dakota.

She was a graduate of Rapid City Central High School, “Class of 1963”.

She was a military bride. She met and married the love of her life, her late husband, Donald H. Viger while he was stationed at the Ellsworth Air Force Base in Rapid City, SD. They were united in marriage on February 8, 1964. Following his discharge, they returned to Don’s hometown of Granville where they made their home together. They were married for 48 years at the time of his death on October 1, 2012.

Hilda formerly enjoyed bowling on the Thursday Night Girls League in Granville for several years. She enjoyed traveling with her husband to South Dakota, Kansas, Florida and to the coast of Maine and New Hampshire. She and her sister-in-law, Betty vacationed in Aruba where she had a wonderful time. Her most important roll was that of a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. The love and compassion that she gave to them was unwavering.

Hilda was previously employed for Sherwood Medical Devices in Argyle, NY before starting a career with the Grand Union Supermarket in Granville. She eventually transferred to the store in Manchester, VT and retired after 31 years of service with the company including a brief employment with Shaw’s Supermarket following the sale of the company.

Besides her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her daughter, Tammy Viger Rathbun who passed away on October 31, 2013, her son-in-law, Austin B. Campbell, Jr. who died in 1986, one brother, Raymond Hogan and her best friend, Linda Angiolillo who died on February 5, 2019.

Survivors include her two daughters: Terri Boisclair and her husband Ronald of Granville and Mona Lenz and her husband Chip of Starksboro, VT; seven grandchildren: Austin Campbell and his wife Nicole, Kenny VanGuilder and his companion Giniqua Crawford, Erika and Sierra Boisclair, Laura Lenz, and Erin, Kyle and Nathan Rathbun; her seven great-grandchildren: Kylee and Austin Campbell, Vivienne Ray, Ahryia, K.J., Kyrell Ross and Luka VanGuilder. She is also survived by one brother, Clement Ironwing and his wife of Jenni of Wichita, KS; two sisters: Elizabeth Brave and her husband Marty and Margaret Odom of Rapid City, SD; her brother and sisters-in-law: Raymond Viger and his wife Tabitha of North Granville, Alfred Viger and his wife Betty of Schuylerville, Carolee Sipowicz of Fort Edward, Tom Vischer of Glens Falls, and Steve Viger of Melbourne, FL; several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her dear friend of many years, Michael Angiolillo of Granville and Whitehall.

Friends and family may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church Street, Granville.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, Bulkley Ave., Granville, with Reverend Robert Powhida officiating.

At the conclusion of the services on Thursday, family and friends are invited to continue the celebration of Hilda’s life at a reception to be held at the American Legion Post #323, Columbus Street in Granville.

“Do not stand at my grave and weep, I am not there. I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow, I am the diamond glint on snow. I am the sunlight on ripened grain, I am the gentle autumn rain.

When you wake in morning hush, I am the swift uplifting rush of quiet birds in circling flight. I am the soft starlight at night.

Do not stand at my grave and cry, I am not there. I did not die.”

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Hilda’s memory to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

To leave an online condolence or to order flowers, please visit our website at angiolillofuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Michael G. Angiolillo Funeral Home, 210 Broadway, Whitehall, NY.