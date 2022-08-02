Aug 19, 1941—July 30, 2022
GANSEVOORT — Hilda M Tucker, 80 passed away suddenly on July 30, 2022 with family by her side. Born in Putnam Station, New York on August 19, 1941 to Grant H. Smith and Hila Evelyn Rice. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Jackson Tucker, Sr. aka Lovie, her great-grandson Jackson Tucker, IV aka Ryan Frye and her sisters, Melda Tucker and Joyce Francis.
Hilda graduated from Austin Beauty School in Albany on August 1, 1969. Mostly a stay at home mom raising her four children: Jackson Tucker, Jr of Gansevoort, Eva Tucker and Cherie Tucker also of Gansevoort and Leah McKittrick of Holiday, Florida, a variety of loving pets. She also fed the wildlife. Besides her children she is also survived by her brother, Samuel S. Smith of Putnam Station, NY; and sister-in-law, Henrietta Carter of Coxsackie, NY; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She enjoyed puttering in her yard but always took time to play with her children and grandchildren. Playing in puddles, playing video games, building snowmen, riding bicycles and of course playing ball.
As per her wishes there will be no services. Those wishing to are encouraged to make donations to their local animal shelters.
Arrangements by Wilton Funeral Home, to light a candle visit us at www.mevecfuneralhome.com.
