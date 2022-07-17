Jan. 27, 1930—2022

BOLTON LANDING — Hilda H. Dodge, 92, of 21 Dula Place, passed away peacefully at Fort Hudson Nursing Center after living with Alzheimer’s for 14 years.

Born in Johnsburg, NY on Jan. 27, 1930, she was the first child of the late Frank Hewitt and Dorothy (Armstrong) Hewitt. Hilda graduated from Johnsburg Central School in 1948 and from Green Mountain College in 1950 with a degree in business and accounting.

While working in Albany, she met Dick who wooed her by dancing his Boston Hop. They were married on June 21, 1952 and raised three daughters and a son. With four kids under seven in tow, they moved from Glens Falls to beautiful Bolton Landing where they lived for 41 years until Dick passed in 1993.

Over the years, Hilda was employed by Lamb Brothers Boathouse, the Boardwalk restaurant, and her dear friends, the Cutro family.

Hilda had an active and happy life. She was a longtime Girl Scout leader, Sunday school teacher, and a Grand Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was an avid sewer, crafter, knitter, and ceramic maker. With the nickname “Holiday Hilda,” the house was always decorated to the max. Hilda was all about having fun and a good time with family and friends.

Hilda was predeceased by her husband, Richard B. Dodge, and daughter, Victoria Lee Dodge.

She is survived by her children, Deborah Gaddy (John), Stacia Roberts (Steven), and Richard B. Dodge; six grandchildren, Elliot, Ethan, Blair, Benjamin, Michael, and Kevin; and six great grandchildren, Beatta, Hayden, Torin, Cora, Amelia, and Brooks.

The family would like to extend a special thanks and appreciation to all dedicated at-home caregivers, Dr. Bryan Smead, and especially Hilda’s son Rick, who made it possible for her to live at home until just before her passing.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Bolton Central School Scholarship Association.

Friends may call on Hilda’s family from 10 a.m.–11 a.m., Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 19 Stewart Ave., Bolton Landing. Funeral services will be immediately following at the church at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Bolton Rural Cemetery.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.