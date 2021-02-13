Dec. 8, 1953—Feb. 5, 2021

QUEENSBURY- Hilda B. Gifford, 67, of Corinth Road, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021 at her home with her loving family, closest friends and her little dog, Whimpy by her side. Born on Dec. 8, 1953 in Indian Lake, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Jane (Coombs) Baldwin.

Hilda graduated from Indian Lake High School and graduated from Adirondack Community College in 1975 with an Associated Degree in Liberal Arts.

She married Leland E. Gifford, Jr. on June 20, 1982 in Indian Lake and the couple resided on Corinth Road/Call Street for many years. He passed away June 17, 2015 following 33 years of marriage.

Along with her husband, Hilda owned and operated Gifford’s Mobil Station at Exit 18, Queensbury and the Corinth Mobil Mart.

She most recently was employed with the Capital District DDSO, working at the Arberger Road IRA in Queensbury until her retirement in March, 2020.

Hilda was a member of the Adirondack Model A Club for many years.