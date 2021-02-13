Dec. 8, 1953—Feb. 5, 2021
QUEENSBURY- Hilda B. Gifford, 67, of Corinth Road, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021 at her home with her loving family, closest friends and her little dog, Whimpy by her side. Born on Dec. 8, 1953 in Indian Lake, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Jane (Coombs) Baldwin.
Hilda graduated from Indian Lake High School and graduated from Adirondack Community College in 1975 with an Associated Degree in Liberal Arts.
She married Leland E. Gifford, Jr. on June 20, 1982 in Indian Lake and the couple resided on Corinth Road/Call Street for many years. He passed away June 17, 2015 following 33 years of marriage.
Along with her husband, Hilda owned and operated Gifford’s Mobil Station at Exit 18, Queensbury and the Corinth Mobil Mart.
She most recently was employed with the Capital District DDSO, working at the Arberger Road IRA in Queensbury until her retirement in March, 2020.
Hilda was a member of the Adirondack Model A Club for many years.
She enjoyed water-coloring, gardening, traveling (especially with Whimpy), had a quick wit and a great sense of humor. She loved concerts at SPAC, going to county fairs, and anything with a crowd. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends and loved family gatherings. But most of all, she loved being with her children and grandchildren.
Besides her husband and her parents, she was predeceased by one brother, Peter Baldwin.
Survivors include two children: Hylee Gifford of Queensbury and Marcus Gifford (Brittany) of Queensbury; a step-son, Christopher Gifford of NC; four grandchildren: Chase Gifford, Cameron Gifford and Ella Gifford and Cordelia Perkins; one brother, George Baldwin (Linda) of Sebastian, FL; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and Shana Foote-Gifford of NC.
A Celebration of Hilda’s life will held at a later date to be announced.
The family wishes to thank Courtney and her daughter Cordelia, Cecila, for their kindness and compassionat are and brightening her final days and also a special thanks to Jan and anyone who helped out in any way. Hilda fought long and hard with a smile on her face for every day out of her love of life.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the animal charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave, Corinth.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.