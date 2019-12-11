July 18, 1923 — Dec. 8, 2019

NORTH CREEK — Hilda (Amell) Streeter, 96, formerly of Fairview Avenue, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at Ingraham Manor in Bristol, Connecticut following a brief illness.

Born July 18, 1923 in Indian Lake, she was the daughter of the late Arvin and Beatrice (King) Moulton.

Hilda worked for many years as a home health aide, assisting countless families in the North Creek area.

Besides spending time with her family, she enjoyed bowling, Bingo, and gambling.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Leon Amell; her second husband, Duane Streeter; a son, Edward Amell; and siblings, Rita Moulton, Ramona Sabattis, and Rodney Moulton.

She is survived by her children, Carol Billings (Rick) of Bristol, Connecticut, Leona Bibby (Bill) of North Creek, Glenn Amell (Judy) of North Creek, Sharlene Freebern (Mike) of North River; as well as 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call on Hilda’s family from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.