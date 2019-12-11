July 18, 1923 — Dec. 8, 2019
NORTH CREEK — Hilda (Amell) Streeter, 96, formerly of Fairview Avenue, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at Ingraham Manor in Bristol, Connecticut following a brief illness.
Born July 18, 1923 in Indian Lake, she was the daughter of the late Arvin and Beatrice (King) Moulton.
Hilda worked for many years as a home health aide, assisting countless families in the North Creek area.
Besides spending time with her family, she enjoyed bowling, Bingo, and gambling.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Leon Amell; her second husband, Duane Streeter; a son, Edward Amell; and siblings, Rita Moulton, Ramona Sabattis, and Rodney Moulton.
She is survived by her children, Carol Billings (Rick) of Bristol, Connecticut, Leona Bibby (Bill) of North Creek, Glenn Amell (Judy) of North Creek, Sharlene Freebern (Mike) of North River; as well as 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call on Hilda’s family from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.
A funeral service to celebrate her life will immediately follow the visitation at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be conducted in the spring in St. James Cemetery, North Creek.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Ingraham Manor, 400 North Main St., Bristol, CT 06010.
Please visit www.alexander.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.